BRIEF-Natera, Illumina Inc enter 3rd amendment to supply agreement dated August 16, 2013

June 13 Natera Inc

* On June 8, 2016, co and Illumina Inc entered into third amendment to a supply agreement dated August 16, 2013

* Amendment grants co rights to use Illumina's products supplied under agreement for oncology and transplant diagnostic testing for tests run in co's CLIA laboratory

* For oncology, co also received rights to develop and sell in vitro diagnostic kits and services worldwide

* Agreed to make certain milestone payments to Illumina, and certain royalty payments on Natera's sales and use of such IVDS Source: (1.usa.gov/1YodoN7 ) Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1 646 223 8780)

