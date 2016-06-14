BRIEF-GlaxoSmithKline says vaccines chairman Slaoui to retire in 2017

MOVES-U.S. Bancorp says Andy Cecere to succeed Richard Davis as CEO
Jan 17 U.S. regional bank U.S. Bancorp said Chief Operating Officer Andy Cecere would succeed Richard Davis as chief executive officer, effective April 18.
June 14 Glaxosmithkline Plc
* Moncef Slaoui, Chairman, Vaccines, has indicated to board his intention to retire from company in 2017
* Board supports Dr Slaoui's decision and has agreed he will retire on June 30 2017
* Slaoui will remain member of board until March 31 2017; from April 1 2017 until retirement will serve as an advisor to GSK Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
WASHINGTON, Jan 17 Wilbur Ross, President-elect Donald Trump's nominee for Commerce Secretary, has pledged to divest assets worth about $62 million to $187 million and resign his corporate board seats, but the billionaire investor intends to retain his interests in mortgage lending and transoceanic shipping.
WASHINGTON, Jan 17 General Motors Co on Tuesday confirmed it will invest an additional $1 billion in its U.S. factories in 2017 and will move some parts production from Mexico to the United States that was previously handled by a supplier.