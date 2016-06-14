版本:
BRIEF-GlaxoSmithKline says vaccines chairman Slaoui to retire in 2017

June 14 Glaxosmithkline Plc

* Moncef Slaoui, Chairman, Vaccines, has indicated to board his intention to retire from company in 2017

* Board supports Dr Slaoui's decision and has agreed he will retire on June 30 2017

* Slaoui will remain member of board until March 31 2017; from April 1 2017 until retirement will serve as an advisor to GSK Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

