BRIEF-Wins Finance Holdings enters into sale-leaseback arrangement valued at rmb200 million (US$30.42 mln)

MOVES-U.S. Bancorp says Andy Cecere to succeed Richard Davis as CEO
Jan 17 U.S. regional bank U.S. Bancorp said Chief Operating Officer Andy Cecere would succeed Richard Davis as chief executive officer, effective April 18.
June 14 Wins Finance Holdings Inc
* Wins finance expands further into the leasing in new energy vehicle sector in china, entering into a sale-leaseback arrangement valued at rmb200 million (us$30.42 million)
* Wins finance holdings inc says arrangement provides for financing of rmb100 million was funded to sg automotive group on may 16 th , 2016
* Jinshang international financial lease entered into purchase-and-lease-back agreement with liaoning sg automotive group
* Wins finance holdings inc says arrangement also provides for financing of remaining rmb100 million was funded to sg automotive group at june 7, 2016
WASHINGTON, Jan 17 Wilbur Ross, President-elect Donald Trump's nominee for Commerce Secretary, has pledged to divest assets worth about $62 million to $187 million and resign his corporate board seats, but the billionaire investor intends to retain his interests in mortgage lending and transoceanic shipping.
WASHINGTON, Jan 17 General Motors Co on Tuesday confirmed it will invest an additional $1 billion in its U.S. factories in 2017 and will move some parts production from Mexico to the United States that was previously handled by a supplier.