2016年 6月 14日

BRIEF-Cascadian Therapeutics reports topline ont-380 "triplet" data

June 14 Cascadian Therapeutics

* Cascadian Therapeutics reports topline ont-380 "triplet" data and outlines key development strategies

* Says Results Show Majority Of Adverse Events Were Grade 1, With Most Patients Being Able To Continue On Full Dose Of Ont Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)

