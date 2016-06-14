BRIEF-Infinity Pharmaceuticals expects to incur total restructuring costs of about $6 to $8 mln

MOVES-U.S. Bancorp says Andy Cecere to succeed Richard Davis as CEO
Jan 17 U.S. regional bank U.S. Bancorp said Chief Operating Officer Andy Cecere would succeed Richard Davis as chief executive officer, effective April 18.
June 14 Infinity Pharmaceuticals Inc
* Expects restructuring to be substantially completed by july 1, 2016 and to be fully completed by december 31, 2016
* Expects to incur total restructuring costs ranging from approximately $6 to $8 million
* Expects to record a majority of restructuring charges as research and development expenses during three months ended june 30, 2016
* Currently expects $5 million in future cash outlays related to severance, benefits and related costs
* Continuing to review potential impact of restructuring, unable to estimate any additional restructuring costs or charges at this time Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)
Jan 17 U.S. regional bank U.S. Bancorp said Chief Operating Officer Andy Cecere would succeed Richard Davis as chief executive officer, effective April 18.
WASHINGTON, Jan 17 Wilbur Ross, President-elect Donald Trump's nominee for Commerce Secretary, has pledged to divest assets worth about $62 million to $187 million and resign his corporate board seats, but the billionaire investor intends to retain his interests in mortgage lending and transoceanic shipping.
WASHINGTON, Jan 17 General Motors Co on Tuesday confirmed it will invest an additional $1 billion in its U.S. factories in 2017 and will move some parts production from Mexico to the United States that was previously handled by a supplier.