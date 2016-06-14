版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 6月 14日 星期二 19:03 BJT

BRIEF-GE and Technip sign MoU to explore digital solutions for new LNG projects

June 14 Technip SA :

* General Electric and Technip sign memorandum of understanding to explore digital solutions for new LNG projects Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐