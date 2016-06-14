版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 6月 14日 星期二 18:13 BJT

BRIEF-Torex Gold Resources Inc announces ten for one share consolidation

June 14 Torex Gold Resources Inc

* Torex announces ten for one share consolidation

* Says about 787 million common shares currently outstanding will be reduced to approximately 78.7 million common shares Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐