BRIEF-McGraw-Hill Education Inc removes Nomura as underwriter from IPO

June 14 Mcgraw-hill Education Inc

* Removes nomura as an underwriter from the ipo Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)

