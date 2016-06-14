版本:
BRIEF-: TGLT SA files for U.S. IPO of up to $50 mln

June 14 Tglt SA

* Files for u.s. Ipo of up to $50.0 million - sec filing

* Expects adss to trade on nyse under the symbol "tglt"

* j.p. Morgan, morgan stanley, santander and ubs are underwriters to the ipo

* Proposed ipo price is an estimate solely for purpose of calculating sec registration fee Source text for Eikon: (1.usa.gov/1WMqiVP) Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)

