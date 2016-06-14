BRIEF-: TGLT SA files for U.S. IPO of up to $50 mln

MOVES-U.S. Bancorp says Andy Cecere to succeed Richard Davis as CEO
Jan 17 U.S. regional bank U.S. Bancorp said Chief Operating Officer Andy Cecere would succeed Richard Davis as chief executive officer, effective April 18.
June 14 Tglt SA
* Files for u.s. Ipo of up to $50.0 million - sec filing
* Expects adss to trade on nyse under the symbol "tglt"
* j.p. Morgan, morgan stanley, santander and ubs are underwriters to the ipo
* Proposed ipo price is an estimate solely for purpose of calculating sec registration fee Source text for Eikon: (1.usa.gov/1WMqiVP) Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)
WASHINGTON, Jan 17 Wilbur Ross, President-elect Donald Trump's nominee for Commerce Secretary, has pledged to divest assets worth about $62 million to $187 million and resign his corporate board seats, but the billionaire investor intends to retain his interests in mortgage lending and transoceanic shipping.
WASHINGTON, Jan 17 General Motors Co on Tuesday confirmed it will invest an additional $1 billion in its U.S. factories in 2017 and will move some parts production from Mexico to the United States that was previously handled by a supplier.