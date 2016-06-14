版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 6月 14日 星期二 18:51 BJT

BRIEF-Spectra7 says engaged executive search firm to identify candidates for position of CEO

June 14 Spectra7 Microsystems Inc

* Spectra7 moves forward with ceo recruitment process

* Engaged an executive search firm to identify candidates for position of chief executive officer

* Sub-Committee of board working closely with search firm and has begun to interview candidates Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐