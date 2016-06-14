BRIEF-Transgenomic plans to expand its ICP-powered cancer assays ten-fold over next 18 months

MOVES-U.S. Bancorp says Andy Cecere to succeed Richard Davis as CEO
Jan 17 U.S. regional bank U.S. Bancorp said Chief Operating Officer Andy Cecere would succeed Richard Davis as chief executive officer, effective April 18.
June 14 Transgenomic Inc
* Plans to expand its icp-powered cancer assays ten-fold over next 18 months
* Targeting portfolio of over 200 exons/mutations expected to be available to partners,cancer researchers,drug developers,clinicians by 2018
* Transgenomic inc says intends to incorporate some of added mutations into panels for use with specific cancers and tumor types Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)
WASHINGTON, Jan 17 Wilbur Ross, President-elect Donald Trump's nominee for Commerce Secretary, has pledged to divest assets worth about $62 million to $187 million and resign his corporate board seats, but the billionaire investor intends to retain his interests in mortgage lending and transoceanic shipping.
WASHINGTON, Jan 17 General Motors Co on Tuesday confirmed it will invest an additional $1 billion in its U.S. factories in 2017 and will move some parts production from Mexico to the United States that was previously handled by a supplier.