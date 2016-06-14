BRIEF-Transgenomic plans to expand its ICP-powered cancer assays ten-fold over next 18 months

June 14 Transgenomic Inc

* Plans to expand its icp-powered cancer assays ten-fold over next 18 months

* Targeting portfolio of over 200 exons/mutations expected to be available to partners,cancer researchers,drug developers,clinicians by 2018

* Transgenomic inc says intends to incorporate some of added mutations into panels for use with specific cancers and tumor types