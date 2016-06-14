BRIEF-Twitter invests $70 mln in music streaming service SoundCloud -Recode

June 14 Tech news site Recode:
* Twitter has invested $70 million in music streaming
service SoundCloud -Recode, citing sources
* Twitter wanted to buy SoundCloud couple years ago -Recode,
citing sources
* Twitter has invested in SoundCloud in funding round
valuing SoundCloud at about $700 million -Recode, citing sources
* Twitter has invested in SoundCloud in funding that should
end up in $100 million range -Recode, citing sources
* Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey confirmed that Twitter now owns a
stake in SoundCloud - Recode
Source text: (on.recode.net/1roo5ln)
