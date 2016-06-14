BRIEF-Rex Energy announces sale of Illinois Basin asset

June 14 Rex Energy Corp
* Rex Energy announces sale of Illinois Basin asset
* Rex Energy Corp is selling its entire interest in Basin
and expects to receive proceeds at closing of approximately $40
mln
* Deal includes potential for additional proceeds of up to
$10 mln over next three years based on commodity prices during
that time frame
* Rex Energy Corp currently expects to maintain its
borrowing base at $190 mln
* Included in sale are approximately 76,000 net acres in
Illinois, Indiana and Kentucky
