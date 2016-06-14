BRIEF-Neiman Marcus CEO on conf call- Q3 hurt by lower spending due to stock market volatility and upcoming elections

June 14 Neiman Marcus
* CEO on conf call- continue to experience lower sales in
stores in areas patronised by international tourists
* Getting sense that Q3 performance hurt by economic
uncertainty due to stock market volatility, upcoming
presidential elections
* Q3 gross margin hurt by increased promotion costs on
lower-than-expected revenue
* Working to reduce inventory by cancelling orders,
returning goods where appropriate, negotiating with vendors
* Handbag business now less challenging than it was
* Experiencing less traffic in our stores
* CFO- Higher levels of credit card charge back in Q3 due to
regulatory changes from Oct 2015 on retailers' liability for
such losses
* CFO On Conf Call - Inventories up 2 percent at end of Q3,
compared to up 5 percent at end of Q2
* CFO- Sales per square ft for trailing 12 months was $558,
down $589 a year ago
