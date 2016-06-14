BRIEF-U.S. FDA issues warning letter to Whole Foods Market

June 14 U.S. Food and Drug Administration
* U.S. FDA issues warning letter to Whole Foods Market
* Inspected multiple food manufacturing facility, Whole
Foods Market North Atlantic Kitchen
* FDA says its inspection found "serious violations" of its
current good manufacturing practice regulations for making,
packing, or holding human food
* Acknowledge receipt of march 17, 2016 written response to
FDA form-483 inspectional observations, issued to Whole Foods on
Feb 26, 2016
* Violations cause food products manufactured at co's
facility to be adulterated within the federal food, drug, and
cosmetic act
* Do not consider response acceptable because of failure to
provide documentation for review, which demonstrates corrective
actions have been effectively implemented
Source text (1.usa.gov/25W9mRQ)
