BRIEF-Epirus Biopharmaceuticals enters term sheet with Zaklady Farmaceutyczne

June 14 Epirus Biopharmaceuticals:
* On June 13, 2016, entered into a binding term sheet with
Zaklady Farmaceutyczne 'Polpharma' S.A.
* Will sell to Polpharma all outstanding shares of Epirus
Biopharmaceuticals (Netherlands) in exchange for payment of $3.5
million in cash
* Says Polpharma will acquire ownership of Epirus
Netherlands' proprietary CHOBC cell line platform
* Says Epirus will retain exclusive rights to develop BOW080
and BOW070
* Will continue to pursue restructuring efforts, including
possible creation of separate co focused on rare disease
biological product opportunities
