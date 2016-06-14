BRIEF-Demand Media says undertook certain actions to streamline its studiod business

June 14 Demand Media Inc
* On June 14, 2016, Demand Media Inc undertook certain
actions to streamline its studiod business
* As part of studiod realignment, company reduced staffing
within its studiod business by 35 full-time employees
* Expects to incur charges of approximately $900,000
primarily in Q2 of 2016 for severance and other termination
benefits - SEC filing
* Co considering re-initiating repurchases of its common
stock under which repurchases of up to $50.0 million were
previously authorized
Source: (1.usa.gov/28CCIDI
)
