BRIEF-Demand Media says undertook certain actions to streamline its studiod business

June 14 Demand Media Inc

* On June 14, 2016, Demand Media Inc undertook certain actions to streamline its studiod business

* As part of studiod realignment, company reduced staffing within its studiod business by 35 full-time employees

* Expects to incur charges of approximately $900,000 primarily in Q2 of 2016 for severance and other termination benefits - SEC filing

* Co considering re-initiating repurchases of its common stock under which repurchases of up to $50.0 million were previously authorized