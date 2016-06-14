版本:
BRIEF-Orchids Paper Products says CFO Keith Schroeder to resign effective July 8

June 14 Orchids Paper Products Co

* On June 14, 2016, co announced Keith Schroeder, CFO and secretary of company, will be resigning effective July 8, 2016 Source: (1.usa.gov/1U7p5CD ) Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1 646 223 8780)

