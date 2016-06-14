版本:
BRIEF-Rockwell Diamonds says production at Remhoogte is now stabilising

June 14 Rockwell Diamonds Inc

While operations are continuing to wind down at Saxendrift, production at Remhoogte is now stabilising after challenging Q3 and Q4

