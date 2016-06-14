版本:
2016年 6月 15日

BRIEF-Wall financial quarterly loss per share $0.01

June 14 Wall Financial Corp :

* Qtrly loss per share $0.01

* Qtrly revenue and other income $ 21.8 million versus $ 16.09 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

