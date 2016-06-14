BRIEF-Eli Lilly and Co says German supreme court grants Lilly appeal in Alimta vitamin regimen patent lawsuit

UPDATE 5-BAT agrees to buy Reynolds for $49 billion
* Deals brings together makers of Pall Mall, Camel, Newport (Adds Breakingviews link, updates share prices)
June 14 Eli Lilly And Co :
* Eli lilly and co says german supreme court grants lilly appeal in alimta vitamin regimen patent lawsuit
* Eli lilly and co says german supreme court returned case to court of appeal ( dusseldorf ) for further proceedings
* Separate infringement proceeding and validity challenge with hexal ag will continue unaffected by this ruling
* Eli lilly and co says separate infringement proceeding and validity challenge with hexal ag will continue unaffected by this ruling
* German federal supreme court has granted appeal by eli lilly in case of eli lilly v. Actavis, vacating prior decision denying infringement Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom)
* Deals brings together makers of Pall Mall, Camel, Newport (Adds Breakingviews link, updates share prices)
Jan 18 Toshiba Corp is considering spinning off its semiconductor business and selling a partial stake in the unit to Western Digital Corp, the Nikkei financial daily reported on Wednesday.
LONDON, Jan 17 Britain's financial services will accelerate plans to move some business overseas after Prime Minister Theresa May said on Tuesday the country will quit the European Union's single market.