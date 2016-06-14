BRIEF-Alliance One International files for non-timely 10-K

June 14 Alliance One International Inc:
* Files For non-timely 10-K
* Sees total sales and other operating revenue $1.9 billion
for fiscal year ended march 31, 2016, down 7.9 percent
* Gross profit is anticipated to have decreased by 7.5% to
approximately $224 million in fiscal year 2016
* Anticipates reporting a gain of about $94 million in other
operating income during Q4 of FY ended march 31, 2016
* Sees reporting operating income of about $188 million for
FY ended march 31, 2016, a 92.3% increase over the prior year
