公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 6月 15日 星期三

BRIEF-KKR & Co says offering 6.2 mln of its 6.50 pct Series B preferred units - SEC filing

June 14 KKR & Co LP

* Says it is offering 6.2 million of its 6.50 pct Series B preferred units - SEC filing Source: (1.usa.gov/21l0O02) Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1 646 223 8780)

