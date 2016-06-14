BRIEF-Stone Energy amends credit agreement to increase borrowing base to $360.0 mln - SEC filing

UPDATE 5-BAT agrees to buy Reynolds for $49 billion
June 14 Stone Energy Corp
* Entered into Amendment No. 3 to fourth amended and restated credit agreement dated as of June 24, 2014
* Amendment amends credit agreement to increase borrowing base to $360.0 million from $300 million - SEC filing
* Repaid $56.8 million in borrowings under credit agreement
* Following payment, company has cash on hand of about $185 million
* Company continues to assess various strategic alternatives to address its liquidity and capital structure Source: (1.usa.gov/1S4tuEj ) Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1 646 223 8780)
Jan 18 Toshiba Corp is considering spinning off its semiconductor business and selling a partial stake in the unit to Western Digital Corp, the Nikkei financial daily reported on Wednesday.
LONDON, Jan 17 Britain's financial services will accelerate plans to move some business overseas after Prime Minister Theresa May said on Tuesday the country will quit the European Union's single market.