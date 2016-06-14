BRIEF-Atlas Resource Partners says received notice of borrowing base redetermination

June 14 Atlas Resource Partners Lp :

* On June 8, 2016, received notice that its borrowing base had been redetermined in accordance with revolving credit agreement

* As of June 14, 2016, $673.7 million in borrowings were outstanding under revolving credit agreement - SEC filing

* Redetermined revolving credit agreement reduced from $700.0 million to $530.0 million.

* $673.7 million in borrowings outstanding resulted in a borrowing base deficiency of $143.7 million

* Continues to be engaged in discussions with lenders under revolving credit agreement with respect to addressing deficiency

* As of June 7, 2016, partnership has approximately $36 million of cash on hand