BRIEF-Galapagos gives R&D update

MOVES-MUFG names new EMEA investment banking, structured finance heads
Jan 18 Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group (MUFG) appointed Phil Roberts to lead investment banking in EMEA, and Phillip Hall to head the structured finance business in the region.
June 15 Galapagos NV :
* C1 corrector GLPG2222 for cystic fibrosis (CF) and GLPG1972 in osteoarthritis well-tolerated and no emerging safety signals observed in healthy volunteers
* GLPG2222, the first early binding (C1) corrector, passed the safety hurdle in phase 1 studies in healthy volunteers
* GLPG1972 strongly reduces OA cartilage breakdown biomarker within two weeks
* New pre-clinical candidates GLPG2938 for idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis and GLPG2534 for atopic dermatitis
* Building pipeline with the aim to initiate one phase 3 program every two years and three clinical proofs-of-concept per year Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
LONDON, Jan 18 Formula One's governing body gave its approval on Wednesday to CVC Capital Partners' sale of the sport's commercial rights to Liberty Media.
Jan 18 The U.S. government on Wednesday filed a lawsuit against JPMorgan Chase & Co claiming the bank engaged in pay discrimination against women.