公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 6月 15日 星期三

BRIEF-EPC Groupe gets agreement of Nordex explosives board for takeover offer

June 15 Soc D Explosifs Produits Chimiques :

* Gets agreement of board of Nordex Explosives Ltd. for offer of takeover Source text: bit.ly/1U7SBZ5 Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)

