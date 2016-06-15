BRIEF-Lotte Group said to shelve IPO of its Malaysian chemical unit - Bloomberg

UPDATE 3-HSBC, UBS to shift 1,000 jobs each from UK in Brexit blow to London
* Banks' plans follow British 'hard Brexit' signals (Recasts to include UBS moves, updates shares)
June 15 (Reuters) -
* Lotte Group said to shelve $500 million Malaysian chemical IPO of Lotte Chemical Titan Holding- Bloomberg, citing sources
Source (bloom.bg/1UTAW6N) (Bengaluru Newsroom)
* Banks' plans follow British 'hard Brexit' signals (Recasts to include UBS moves, updates shares)
WASHINGTON, Jan 18 President-elect Donald Trump's nominee for health secretary defended his personal stock investments and proposals to dismantle Obamacare on Wednesday in response to questioning by a U.S. Senate panel.
* HYATT ACCELERATES GROWTH STRATEGY INTO ADJACENT SPACES WITH ACQUISITION OF WELLNESS LEADER MIRAVAL GROUP