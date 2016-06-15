版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 6月 15日 星期三 15:34 BJT

BRIEF-Lotte Group said to shelve IPO of its Malaysian chemical unit - Bloomberg

June 15 (Reuters) -

* Lotte Group said to shelve $500 million Malaysian chemical IPO of Lotte Chemical Titan Holding- Bloomberg, citing sources

Source (bloom.bg/1UTAW6N) (Bengaluru Newsroom)

