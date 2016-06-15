版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 6月 15日 星期三 16:26 BJT

BRIEF-Exxon, BHP examining sale of joint Australia oil and gas assets - Bloomberg

June 15 Exxon, BHP Examining Sale Of Joint Australia Oil And Gas Assets

* Bloomberg Source text (bloom.bg/1UyKXGy) Further company coverage:

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐