版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 6月 15日 星期三 16:54 BJT

BRIEF-Bank of America axe hovers over thousand of retail jobs - FT

June 15 As Many As 8,000 More Jobs Are Set To Go At Bank Of America's Consumer Arm

* Ft

* Ft Source text (bit.ly/1UyLF6W) Further company coverage:

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐