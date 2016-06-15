版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 6月 15日 星期三 19:35 BJT

BRIEF-Brett Reynolds rejoins Cogentix Medical as CFO

June 15 Cogentix Medical Inc

* Brett reynolds rejoins Cogentix Medical as Chief Financial Officer Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

