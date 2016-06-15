版本:
中国
2016年 6月 15日

BRIEF-Can-Fite reports new data showing efficacy of its psoriasis drug

June 15 Can Fite Biopharma Ltd

* Can Fite Biopharma Ltd reports new data showing its psoriasis drug may offer efficacy similar to industry leading biologics without harmful side effects

* Can fite Biopharma Ltd says PHASE III psoriasis study expected to commence in 2016 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

