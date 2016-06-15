版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 6月 15日 星期三 20:17 BJT

BRIEF-Flex Pharma initiates phase 2 efficacy study

June 15 Flex Pharma Inc :

* Flex Pharma initiates phase 2 efficacy study in multiple sclerosis Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)

