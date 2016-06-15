版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 6月 15日 星期三 20:25 BJT

BRIEF-Starwood Hotels expands presence in Australia with the signing of Four Points by Sheraton Sydney, Central Park

June 15 Starwood Hotels & Resorts Worldwide Inc

* Starwood hotels & resorts expands presence in australia with the signing of four points by sheraton sydney, central park Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)

