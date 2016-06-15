BRIEF-Majescor says interim CEO C. Tucker Barrie resigned

June 15 Majescor Resources Inc :

* Majescor enters into an option agreement for the Rupert Lithium Project in the James Bay area of Québec and announces management changes

* Says interim CEO and president C. Tucker Barrie resigned

* Andre Audet, currently a director of company, will temporarily fill CEO position on an interim basis Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)