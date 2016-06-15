版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 6月 15日 星期三 20:50 BJT

BRIEF-Meridian Bioscience gets FDA clearance for test to detect mycoplasma pneumoniae

June 15 Meridian Bioscience Inc :

* Meridian Bioscience Inc receives FDA clearance for new molecular test for the detection of mycoplasma pneumoniae Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)

