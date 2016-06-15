版本:
BRIEF-Aberdeen Asia-Pacific Income Investment Co cuts monthly distribution

June 15 Aberdeen Asia-pacific Income Investment Company Ltd :

* Aberdeen Asia-Pacific Income Investment Company Limited announces reduction in monthly distribution

* Company says has reduced its monthly distribution from CAD 4.0 cents per ordinary share to CAD 3.25 cents per ordinary share Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)

