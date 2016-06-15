版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 6月 15日 星期三 22:44 BJT

BRIEF-General Motors says car sharing is going to increase in North America

June 15 General Motors Co :

* Car sharing is going to significantly increase in the future in North America - Citi conf call

* Sees opportunity to grow market share in North American cities with autonomous vehicles - Citi conf call Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐