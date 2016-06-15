BRIEF-Mitsui & Co plans to raise up to 500 bln Yen through subordinated loans this fiscal year - Nikkei

June 15 (Reuters) -
* Mitsui & Co Ltd plans to raise up to 500 billion yen
($4.72 billion) through subordinated loans this fiscal year -
Nikkei
* Mitsui & Co Ltd plans to raise another 150 billion yen
through loans or bonds depending on demand, reducing the ratio
to an estimated 0.88 - Nikkei
* Mitsui & Co Ltd said it received 350 billion yen
subordinated loan from a syndicate including Sumitomo Mitsui
Banking Corp - Nikkei
* Mitsui & Co Ltd can repay part of the loan or all of it
after seven years - Nikkei
Source text (s.nikkei.com/28EYTZP)
(Bengaluru Newsroom; +1 646 223 8780; )