BRIEF-Siemens and Gamesa Corporacion close to announcing an deal to combine their wind-power activities- WSJ

June 15 (Reuters) -

* Siemens and Gamesa Corporacion are close to announcing an anticipated deal to combine their wind-power activities- - WSJ, citing sources

* Deal could see Siemens transferring its offshore wind activities to Gamesa in exchange for a 60 pct stake in enlarged busines- WSJ,citing sources

* Deal could help realize annual savings of around 200 million Euros for the combined co - WSJ,citing sources

Source (on.wsj.com/1UTJ9Ia) (Bengaluru Newsroom)