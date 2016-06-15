BRIEF-Siemens and Gamesa Corporacion close to announcing an deal to combine their wind-power activities- WSJ

UPDATE 3-HSBC, UBS to shift 1,000 jobs each from UK in Brexit blow to London
* Banks' plans follow British 'hard Brexit' signals (Recasts to include UBS moves, updates shares)
June 15 (Reuters) -
* Siemens and Gamesa Corporacion are close to announcing an anticipated deal to combine their wind-power activities- - WSJ, citing sources
* Deal could see Siemens transferring its offshore wind activities to Gamesa in exchange for a 60 pct stake in enlarged busines- WSJ,citing sources
* Deal could help realize annual savings of around 200 million Euros for the combined co - WSJ,citing sources
Source (on.wsj.com/1UTJ9Ia) (Bengaluru Newsroom)
* Banks' plans follow British 'hard Brexit' signals (Recasts to include UBS moves, updates shares)
WASHINGTON, Jan 18 President-elect Donald Trump's nominee for health secretary defended his personal stock investments and proposals to dismantle Obamacare on Wednesday in response to questioning by a U.S. Senate panel.
* HYATT ACCELERATES GROWTH STRATEGY INTO ADJACENT SPACES WITH ACQUISITION OF WELLNESS LEADER MIRAVAL GROUP