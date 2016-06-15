版本:
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 6月 15日 星期三 18:05 BJT

BRIEF-Surge Energy sets June cash dividend

June 15 Surge Energy Inc :

* Sets June cash dividend of C$0.00625 per share Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)

