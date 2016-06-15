版本:
BRIEF-Southside Bancshares says CEO Sam Dawson to retire

June 15 Southside Bancshares Inc :

* On June 13, board approved a plan of succession in which chief executive officer, Sam Dawson, will retire effective Dec 31

* President, Lee Gibson, will assume additional position of chief executive officer

* Dawson will continue as a member of board of directors of company - SEC filing Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)

