版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 6月 15日 星期三 18:14 BJT

BRIEF-Capital One Financial May net charge-off rate 3.99 pct

June 15 Capital One Financial Corp :

* May net charge-off rate 3.99 percent

* May domestic credit card delinquency rate 3.01 percent - SEC filing

* May international 30+ day performing delinquency rate 3.15 %

* May international credit card net charge-off rate 3.67 percent Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: [ ] (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐