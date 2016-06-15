版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 6月 15日 星期三 18:22 BJT

BRIEF-Air Canada launches Toronto-Warsaw service

June 15 Air Canada :

* Air Canada inaugurates Toronto-Warsaw service

* Service operating until September 30, 2016 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐