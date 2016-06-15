版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 6月 15日 星期三 18:20 BJT

BRIEF-AdvancePierre Foods applies to have shares listed under "APFH"

June 15 Advancepierre Foods Inc :

* Applied to have common stock listed on the NYSE under the symbol "APFH" - SEC filing Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)

