版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 6月 15日 星期三 18:34 BJT

BRIEF-Applied Industrial buys Seals Unlimited in Ontario

June 15 Applied Industrial Technologies Inc :

* Terms of sale were not disclosed

* Applied industrial technologies acquires Seals Unlimited of Burlington, Ontario

* Applied Industrial Technologies Inc says has acquired Seals Unlimited Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐