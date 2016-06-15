版本:
BRIEF-Key Energy Services' noteholders propose potential restructuring timeline

June 15 Key Energy Services :

* Noteholders' advisors delivered to letter outlining non-binding terms, conditions, proposed timeline of potential restructuring

* Creditors' proposal contemplated, among other things, exchange of all outstanding notes for 100 pct of equity of reorganized key Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)

