版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 6月 15日 星期三 19:34 BJT

BRIEF-FDA Grants Fanapt 3 years of marketing exclusivity for labeling changes

June 15 Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc

* FDA grants Fanapt three years of marketing exclusivity for labeling changes relating to maintenance treatment of schizophrenia Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐