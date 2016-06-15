BRIEF-Coca-Cola to refranchise territory to Coca-Cola Bottling Co consolidated

BRIEF-HYATT HOTELS SAYS ACQUIRED MIRAVAL GROUP FROM AN AFFILIATE OF KSL CAPITAL PARTNERS
* HYATT ACCELERATES GROWTH STRATEGY INTO ADJACENT SPACES WITH ACQUISITION OF WELLNESS LEADER MIRAVAL GROUP
June 15 Coca-cola Co :
* Coca-Cola Company to refranchise territory to Coca-Cola Bottling Co consolidated
* Expects to refranchise most of Memphis, Tenn., market unit to charlotte, N.C.-based consolidated
* Cola - signed LOI for a small territory owned by coca-cola company that is centered on Louisa, KY., with operations that span into West Virginia.
* Number of facilities and territories in southeast will be exchanged under letters of intent
* Cola co - financial terms are not being disclosed.
* Agreements are part of a plan to refranchise all of coca-cola company's North American territories by end of 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)
* HYATT ACCELERATES GROWTH STRATEGY INTO ADJACENT SPACES WITH ACQUISITION OF WELLNESS LEADER MIRAVAL GROUP
SAO PAULO, Jan 18 Fire was reported on Wednesday at the Reduc refinery in the state of Rio de Janeiro controlled by Brazil's state-run oil firm Petrobras, with impact on production, a local oil workers union said.
NEW YORK, Jan 18 (IFR) - Four Latin American nations jumped into the US bond market on Wednesday, offering new debt for sale as the clock counts down to this week's inauguration of Donald Trump as US president.