BRIEF-Carbylan Therapeutics and Kalvista pharmaceuticals enter into share purchase agreement

BRIEF-HYATT HOTELS SAYS ACQUIRED MIRAVAL GROUP FROM AN AFFILIATE OF KSL CAPITAL PARTNERS
* HYATT ACCELERATES GROWTH STRATEGY INTO ADJACENT SPACES WITH ACQUISITION OF WELLNESS LEADER MIRAVAL GROUP
June 15 Carbylan Therapeutics Inc :
* Carbylan Therapeutics Inc and Kalvista Pharmaceuticals Ltd Enter into share purchase agreement
* Carbylan Therapeutics says have entered into share purchase agreement pursuant to which shareholders of Kalvista will become majority owners of co
* Carbylan Therapeutics Inc says agreement if approved, Carbylan will be renamed Kalvista Pharmaceuticals Inc
* Carbylan Therapeutics Inc says transaction has been unanimously approved by boards of directors of both companies
* Carbylan Therapeutics Inc says upon closing of transaction, executive officers of Kalvista will assume their respective positions at combined company
* Carbylan therapeutics inc says upon closing of transaction, executive officers of Kalvista will assume their respective positions at combined company, and executive officers of Carbylan will resign
* Carbylan therapeutics inc says Kalvista shareholders will receive newly issued shares of common stock of Carbylan in connection with transaction
* Carbylan therapeutics inc says upon closing of transaction, existing Kalvista equityholders are expected to own approximately 81% of combined company
* Carbylan therapeutics inc says upon closing of transaction, Carbylan stockholders are expected to own approximately 19% of combined company Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)
* HYATT ACCELERATES GROWTH STRATEGY INTO ADJACENT SPACES WITH ACQUISITION OF WELLNESS LEADER MIRAVAL GROUP
SAO PAULO, Jan 18 Fire was reported on Wednesday at the Reduc refinery in the state of Rio de Janeiro controlled by Brazil's state-run oil firm Petrobras, with impact on production, a local oil workers union said.
NEW YORK, Jan 18 (IFR) - Four Latin American nations jumped into the US bond market on Wednesday, offering new debt for sale as the clock counts down to this week's inauguration of Donald Trump as US president.